Shakib Al Hasan has bowling action cleared by ECB
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Bangladesh - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - October 10, 2023 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts after getting bowled out by England's Reece Topley REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

20 Mar 2025 08:27PM (Updated: 20 Mar 2025 08:32PM)
LONDON : Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to resume bowling in English county cricket after a re-assessment of his bowling action.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the 37-year-old has passed tests of his action at Loughborough University earlier this month.

"The re-assessment found that Shakib had remedied his action to within the prescribed 15-degree threshold as defined in the ECB Bowling Review Regulations," a statement said.

Shakib's action had been reported by the standing umpire while he was playing for Surrey against Somerset in September.

He then failed an independent assessment at Loughborough University which prompted his bowling suspension from Dec. 10.

The suspension meant he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy earlier this year as Bangladesh were reluctant to include him as a specialist batsman. (This story has been refiled to correct the spelling of county in paragraph 1)

Source: Reuters
