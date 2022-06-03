Logo
Shakib returns as Bangladesh's test captain
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Twenty20 International - Bangladesh v Australia - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - August 3, 2021. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

03 Jun 2022 12:03AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 12:03AM)
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will return as the team's test captain, replacing Mominul Haque, the country's cricket board (BCB) announced on Thursday.

Shakib, who is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the longest format and the third-highest run-scorer, previously captained the team in 14 tests.

The 35-year-old's appointment comes after out-of-form Mominul stepped down as the skipper in the wake of their home series loss against Sri Lanka.

The BCB said Shakib will lead the team in their two-test series in the West Indies this month, with wicket-keeper batsman Litton Das named his deputy.

Source: Reuters

