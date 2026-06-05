Shakira to perform at World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico

June 5 : Colombian singer Shakira will perform the official World Cup song "Dai Dai" at the opening ceremony in Mexico, FIFA said on Friday.

Here are some details:

• Shakira will be joined by Burna Boy on Thursday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

• The opening ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kickoff between Mexico and South Africa.

• Dai Dai is an Italian phrase meaning "let's go" or "come on."

• The show will also feature Colombian star J Balvin and South African singer Tyla.

• Shakira is also set to perform at the first-ever World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.