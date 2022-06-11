Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Shamans back Peru ahead of World Cup playoff against Australia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Shamans back Peru ahead of World Cup playoff against Australia

Shamans back Peru ahead of World Cup playoff against Australia
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual for the Peruvian soccer team to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in Lima, Peru, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Shamans back Peru ahead of World Cup playoff against Australia
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual for the Peruvian soccer team to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in Lima, Peru, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Shamans back Peru ahead of World Cup playoff against Australia
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual for the Peruvian soccer team to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in Lima, Peru, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Shamans back Peru ahead of World Cup playoff against Australia
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual for the Peruvian soccer team to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in Lima, Peru, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Shamans back Peru ahead of World Cup playoff against Australia
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual for the Peruvian soccer team to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in Lima, Peru, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
11 Jun 2022 12:09PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2022 12:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIMA : Thirteen Peruvian shamans gathered on Friday to perform spiritual rituals with rattles, smoke and flowers in support of the national soccer team ahead of their World Cup playoff against Australia in Qatar.

Peru take on the Socceroos at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday, with the winners taking one of the last spots at the World Cup finals in the Gulf state later this year.

The shaman, dressed in multicolored Andean ponchos and cloaks, performed the ceremony on a hillside in Lima around a portrait of the Peru team.

A smaller portrait of the Australia team was poked with short swords as one of the indigenous shaman blew a traditional wind intrument known as a pututo or caracola.

"We have carried out a Peruvian victory ceremony. We have summoned all the shamans at a national level," said shaman Walter Alarcon.

"There are 13 shamans because Peru plays Australia on the 13th of June, and we have foreseen Peru passing to the next round.

"Peru will be in Qatar for the World Cup because we have seen people's joy, after taking ayahuasca plants yesterday."

Ayahuasca is a hallucinogenic plant brew which has long been used by indigenous Amazonian tribes in spiritual and healing rituals.

Peru have played at the World Cup finals five times, most recently in Russia four years ago when they beat Australia 2-0 for their only victory in the group stage.

Costa Rica face New Zealand at the same stadium on Tuesday with the final berth in the 32-team finals on the line.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us