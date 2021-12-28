Logo
Shami gives India the advantage with five-wicket haul
Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 28, 2021 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Keegan Petersen with teammates REUTERS/Rogan Ward

28 Dec 2021 11:44PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 11:42PM)
PRETORIA : Seamer Mohammed Shami took 5-44 and moved to 200 wickets in test cricket as India bowled hosts South Africa out for 197 in their first innings 40 minutes before the close on the third day of the first test on Tuesday.

South Africa trail India’s first-innings score of 327 by 130 runs as they had little answer to the accuracy of the tourists’ seam attack at Centurion Park.

Only Temba Bavuma managed to keep the visitors at bay for any length of time in a knock of 52.

All the Indian seamers were among the wickets on a lively pitch that offered sideways movement and steep bounce, Jasprit Bumrah (2-16) weighing in with a couple despite rolling his ankle.

Seventeen wickets have fallen in under three sessions after the entire second day was washed out due to rain.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

