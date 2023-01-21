Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Shami shines as India beat New Zealand by eight wickets to seal series
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Shami shines as India beat New Zealand by eight wickets to seal series

Shami shines as India beat New Zealand by eight wickets to seal series

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - One Day International Series - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 14, 2022 India's Mohammed Shami Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

21 Jan 2023 09:03PM (Updated: 21 Jan 2023 09:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

India's Mohammed Shami led an incredible bowling performance as his team beat New Zealand by eight wickets to seal the one-day international series with a game to spare in Raipur on Saturday.

India got off to a solid start as they reduced New Zealand to 15-5 inside 11 overs after a top-order batting collapse.

Glenn Phillips then added 36 runs and Michael Santner made 27 before New Zealand were bowled out for 108 inside 35 overs, with Shami picking up 3-18 while Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar bagged two wickets each.

Captain Rohit Sharma scored a half century and Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 40 as India wrapped up a series victory, having won the first match by 12 runs in Hyderabad.

The final ODI will be held in Indore on Tuesday before the teams play three Twenty20 internationals.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.