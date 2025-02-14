Shamrock's Noonan becomes youngest European club scorer in Conference League win

Logo
Soccer Football - Conference League - Knockout Phase Playoff - First Leg - Molde v Shamrock Rovers - Aker Stadion, Molde, Norway - February 13, 2025 Shamrock Rovers' Michael Noonan celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates after beconing the youngest ever goalscorer in European club competition Svein Ove Ekornesvag/NTB via REUTERS
Soccer Football - Conference League - Knockout Phase Playoff - First Leg - Molde v Shamrock Rovers - Aker Stadion, Molde, Norway - February 13, 2025 Shamrock Rovers' Michael Noonan celebrates scoring their first goal Svein Ove Ekornesvag/NTB via REUTERS
Soccer Football - Conference League - Knockout Phase Playoff - First Leg - Molde v Shamrock Rovers - Aker Stadion, Molde, Norway - February 13, 2025 Shamrock Rovers' Michael Noonan with coach Stephen Bradley after being substituted Svein Ove Ekornesvag/NTB via REUTERS
14 Feb 2025 08:40AM
MOLDE, Norway : Shamrock Rovers' Michael Noonan became the youngest goalscorer in European club competition history after he earned his side a 1-0 win in the first leg of their Conference League knockout round playoff at Norway's Molde on Thursday.

Noonan, aged 16 years and 197 days, scored the winner off a Dylan Watts cross in the 57th minute as the visitors capitalised on their man advantage after Molde's Valdemar Lund received a red card just before the break.

The Irish striker broke the previous record held by Romelu Lukaku, who scored in the Europa League at the age of 16 years and 218 days, and became the youngest Conference League scorer, surpassing Hearts' 17-year-old James Wilson.

Shamrock will be looking to clinch their place in the round of 16 next Thursday when they host Molde. The winners will face either Cercle Brugge or Legia Warsaw in the next round.

Source: Reuters
