Autopsy shows Shane Warne died of natural causes, Thai police say

BANGKOK: An autopsy showed that the death last week of Australian cricket great Shane Warne on an island in Thailand was due to natural causes, Thai police said on Monday (Mar 7).

Warne's family were told of the result and had accepted the finding. His body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to the family, a deputy police spokesman said.

"Today, investigators received the autopsy result in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural," Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.

"Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the time frame of the law."

Well-wishers left tributes of flowers, flags, an Australian sports shirt, a can of beans and a packet of cigarettes outside the villa on the north-east coast of Koh Samui where Warne was found unconscious.

Warne, 52, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time, whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died on Friday, spurring tributes, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling him "one of our nation's greatest characters".