Autopsy shows Shane Warne died of natural causes, Thai police say
Australia's Shane Warne juggles his hat on the third day of the first Test of the Ashes series at Lord's cricket ground in London on Jul 23, 2005. (File photo: Reuters/Kieran Doherty)

07 Mar 2022 03:42PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 04:55PM)
BANGKOK: An autopsy showed that the death last week of Australian cricket great Shane Warne on an island in Thailand was due to natural causes, Thai police said on Monday (Mar 7).

Warne's family were told of the result and had accepted the finding. His body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to the family, a deputy police spokesman said.

"Today, investigators received the autopsy result in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural," Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.

"Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the time frame of the law."

Well-wishers left tributes of flowers, flags, an Australian sports shirt, a can of beans and a packet of cigarettes outside the villa on the north-east coast of Koh Samui where Warne was found unconscious.

Warne, 52, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time, whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died on Friday, spurring tributes, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling him "one of our nation's greatest characters".

Tom Hall, who was staying at the same resort where Warne was found unconscious in his room, said that there were "no unusual circumstances" surrounding the flamboyant former cricketer's death.

Hall, chief executive of website the Sporting News, said that none of Warne's travelling companions were aware of him visiting a doctor, though he had complained to a friend of "some chest pains and shortness of breath".

Earlier, Thai police said that Warne also had asthma and some heart issues, citing information from his family.

Australian media said that Warne's family funeral would be followed by a memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) within two or three weeks.

The Great Southern Stand at the MCG, where the spinner took his 700th wicket on Boxing Day in 2006, will be renamed the SK Warne Stand.

Source: Reuters/kg

