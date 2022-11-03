Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Shanghai Marathon to be held on Nov 27
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Shanghai Marathon to be held on Nov 27

Shanghai Marathon to be held on Nov 27

FILE PHOTO: Participants run at the Bund near the Huangpu River as they compete during the Shanghai International Marathon November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

03 Nov 2022 10:23PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 11:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: The Shanghai Marathon will be held on Nov 27, said organisers in a post on their website on Thursday.

The organisers of the marathon, which will have 18,000 runners, require all participants to stay in Shanghai from a week before receiving the race pack, according to the notice.

Shanghai postponed its 2021 marathon over COVID-19 concerns, and canceled the event in January 2022, according to the official site of Shanghai Marathon.

Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and two asymptomatic coronavirus cases, compared with one symptomatic and no asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.