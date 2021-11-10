Logo
Shanghai Marathon postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19
Participants run on the Bund near the Huangpu River as they compete in the Shanghai International Marathon on Dec 1, 2013. (File photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

10 Nov 2021 11:49AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 12:11PM)
The Shanghai Marathon has been postponed indefinitely, said the organisers of the run in a post on their website on Tuesday (Nov 9), amid rising COVID-19 cases in China.

"Today, we've chosen to be cautious, chosen to put the health of runners and city's citizens first," said the notice.

Runners entered in the Nov 28 race were given the opportunity either to give up their place or hold it until 2022.

Both the Beijing and Wuhan marathons have been called off with new dates yet to be determined.

China reported 62 new coronavirus cases for Nov 8.

Source: Reuters/kg

