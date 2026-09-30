Singapore’s Shannon Tan leads Asian Games individual golf standings after first round

NAGOYA: Singapore’s Shannon Tan started her debut Asian Games campaign in fine fashion on Wednesday (Sep 30) as she shot a seven-under 63 to top the women’s individual golf standings after the first round.

With three rounds left to play at the Kasugai Country Club East Course, Tan sits three strokes ahead of India’s Pranavi Sharath.

No Singaporean golfer has clinched an individual medal at the Games.

Tan’s teammate Chen Xingtong also registered a good start when she recorded a one-under 69 to place ninth.

Tan and Chen’s combined score of 132 also put them in a four-shot lead in the concurrent women’s team event.

For each 18-hole round, a team logs a score that comprises the two lowest scores by its athletes.

The winner of the event is the team with the lowest aggregate score after 72 holes.

The 22-year-old in 2024 became the first Singaporean golfer to compete at the Olympic Games. In a stellar 2025, she won two events on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the LET Order of Merit.

This season, Tan has amassed five top-10 finishes at LET events. Among them are a joint sixth-place finish at the Women's British Open in early August and a third-place finish at the PIF London Championship a week later.