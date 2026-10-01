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Singapore's Shannon Tan holds two-shot lead at halfway mark of Asian Games golf
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Singapore's Shannon Tan holds two-shot lead at halfway mark of Asian Games golf

Shannon Tan is gunning for a historic Asian Games golf medal for Singapore.

Singapore's Shannon Tan holds two-shot lead at halfway mark of Asian Games golf

Singapore golfer Shannon Tan takes the lead at the halfway mark of the Asian Games women's individual golf event. (Photo: SpexSG/Andy Chua)

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Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
01 Oct 2026 12:14PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2026 12:29PM)
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NAGOYA: Singapore's Shannon Tan shot a six-under 64 on Thursday (Oct 1) to hold a two-stroke lead at the top of the Asian Games women’s individual golf standings after the second round.

The 22-year-old, who opened with a seven-under 63 on Wednesday, sits just ahead of India's Pranavi Sharath Urs with two rounds left to play at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.

Tan’s teammate Chen Xingtong currently sits in joint-19th spot.

Starting on the back nine, Tan began the day in sizzling style, registering six birdies before adding another three after the turn. But three late bogeys prevented her from extending her overnight three-shot lead over Sharath Urs.

CNA Games
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No Singaporean has clinched an individual golf medal at the Asian Games.

Related:

TEAM EVENT

Singapore is also in medal contention in the women's team event, sitting just one stroke behind leader China with an aggregate score of 269 after two rounds.

For each 18-hole round, only the two lowest scores from each team count towards its total. The team with the lowest aggregate score after 72 holes wins.

In 2024, Tan became the first Singaporean golfer to compete at the Olympic Games. She followed that up with a stellar 2025, winning two events on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the LET Order of Merit.

This season, she has amassed five top-10 finishes at LET events. 

They include a joint sixth-place finish at the Women's British Open in early August and a third-place finish at the PIF London Championship a week later.

Catch the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games live or on-demand on mewatch! Visit mewatch.sg/asiangames for details, and follow Mediacorp Sports on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and trending content!

Source: CNA/mt

Related Topics

Asian Games 2026 Shannon Tan golf Team Singapore
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