Singapore's Shannon Tan holds two-shot lead at halfway mark of Asian Games golf

NAGOYA: Singapore's Shannon Tan shot a six-under 64 on Thursday (Oct 1) to hold a two-stroke lead at the top of the Asian Games women’s individual golf standings after the second round.

The 22-year-old, who opened with a seven-under 63 on Wednesday, sits just ahead of India's Pranavi Sharath Urs with two rounds left to play at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.

Tan’s teammate Chen Xingtong currently sits in joint-19th spot.

Starting on the back nine, Tan began the day in sizzling style, registering six birdies before adding another three after the turn. But three late bogeys prevented her from extending her overnight three-shot lead over Sharath Urs.

No Singaporean has clinched an individual golf medal at the Asian Games.