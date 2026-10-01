Singapore's Shannon Tan holds two-shot lead at halfway mark of Asian Games golf
Shannon Tan is gunning for a historic Asian Games golf medal for Singapore.
NAGOYA: Singapore's Shannon Tan shot a six-under 64 on Thursday (Oct 1) to hold a two-stroke lead at the top of the Asian Games women’s individual golf standings after the second round.
The 22-year-old, who opened with a seven-under 63 on Wednesday, sits just ahead of India's Pranavi Sharath Urs with two rounds left to play at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.
Tan’s teammate Chen Xingtong sits in joint-19th spot, while Amanda Tan occupies joint-25th place.
Starting on the back nine, Shannon Tan began the day in sizzling style, registering six birdies before adding another three after the turn. But three late bogeys prevented her from extending her overnight three-shot lead over Sharath Urs.
No Singaporean has clinched an individual golf medal at the Asian Games.
TEAM EVENT
Singapore is also in medal contention in the women's team event, sitting just one stroke behind leader China with an aggregate score of 269 after two rounds.
For each 18-hole round, only the two lowest scores from each team count towards its total. The team with the lowest aggregate score after 72 holes wins.
In 2024, Tan became the first Singaporean golfer to compete at the Olympic Games. She followed that up with a stellar 2025, winning two events on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the LET Order of Merit.
This season, she has amassed five top-10 finishes at LET events.
These include a joint sixth-place finish at the Women's British Open in early August and a third-place finish at the PIF London Championship a week later.
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