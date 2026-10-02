Singapore’s Shannon Tan second in Asian Games golf standings ahead of final day

NAGOYA: Singapore’s Shannon Tan lost an overnight two-shot lead and slipped to second in the women's individual golf standings at the Asian Games on Friday (Oct 2).

At the Kasugai Country Club East Course, Tan carded a one-over 71 in a round marred by four bogeys to drop behind India’s Pranavi Sharath Urs, who recorded a four-under 66.

Tan will go into the final round on Saturday three strokes behind the Indian golfer, but one ahead of China’s Yin Ruoning.

No Singaporean has won a golf medal in the history of the Asian Games.

In the women’s team event, Singapore dropped out of the top three on Friday and now sit in fifth, 10 strokes behind leader China with an aggregate score of 415 after three rounds. Singapore had headed into Friday's round in second spot.

For each 18-hole round, only the two lowest scores from each team count towards its total. The team with the lowest aggregate score after 72 holes wins.

In 2024, Tan became the first Singaporean golfer to compete at the Olympic Games. She followed that up with a stellar 2025, winning two events on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the LET Order of Merit.

This season, she has amassed five top-10 finishes at LET events.

These include a joint sixth-place finish at the Women's British Open in early August and a third-place finish at the PIF London Championship a week later.