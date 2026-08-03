Singapore's Shannon Tan ties for sixth at Women's British Open, recording career-best Major finish

SINGAPORE: Golfer Shannon Tan finished in a tie for sixth at the Women's British Open on Sunday (Aug 2), recording her best result in a Major.

The result was also the best by a Singaporean at a women's Major.

Ranked 83rd in the world, Tan closed with a two-under-par 69 at Royal Lytham & St Annes in Lancashire, England, to finish at one under overall, four shots behind the winner Shiho Kuwaki of Japan.

Tan opened the championship with a two-under-par 69 and carded a three-over 74 in the second round.

In the third round, she returned an even-par 71.

The 22-year-old has continued to break new ground for Singapore golf. She became the first Singaporean to win on the Ladies European Tour in 2024, and won the tour's Order of Merit last season.

In 2024, she also became the first Singaporean woman to make the cut at a Major and the first Singaporean golfer to compete at the Olympics.