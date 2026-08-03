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Singapore's Shannon Tan ties for sixth at Women's British Open, recording career-best Major finish
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Singapore's Shannon Tan ties for sixth at Women's British Open, recording career-best Major finish

Ranked 83rd in the world, Shannon Tan carded a two-under-par 69 in the final round to finish the tournament at one under, four shots behind winner Shiho Kuwaki of Japan.

Singapore's Shannon Tan ties for sixth at Women's British Open, recording career-best Major finish

Singapore's Shannon Tan drives from the third tee on the final day of the 2026 Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in northwest England on Aug 2, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Glyn Kirk)

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Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
03 Aug 2026 10:27AM (Updated: 03 Aug 2026 10:47AM)
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SINGAPORE: Golfer Shannon Tan finished in a tie for sixth at the Women's British Open on Sunday (Aug 2), recording her best result in a Major.

The result was also the best by a Singaporean at a women's Major. 

Ranked 83rd in the world, Tan closed with a two-under-par 69 at Royal Lytham & St Annes in Lancashire, England, to finish at one under overall, four shots behind the winner Shiho Kuwaki of Japan.

Tan opened the championship with a two-under-par 69 and carded a three-over 74 in the second round.

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In the third round, she returned an even-par 71.

The 22-year-old has continued to break new ground for Singapore golf. She became the first Singaporean to win on the Ladies European Tour in 2024, and won the tour's Order of Merit last season.

In 2024, she also became the first Singaporean woman to make the cut at a Major and the first Singaporean golfer to compete at the Olympics.

Kuwaki's win is Japan's second straight at the Women's British Open, following Miyu Yamashita's victory last year at Royal Porthcawl.

Ranked 46th in the world, Kuwaki became the fifth player from Japan to have won a Major over the last three years by outlasting Esther Henseleit of Germany with a par on the second hole of a playoff.

Kuwaki and Henseleit had finished regulation play tied at five under par after the German holed a lengthy birdie putt on the 18th to force extra holes.

American Yealimi Noh, who had held the overnight lead and started the day strongly, finished third at four under.

Tan shared sixth place with five other players, including South Korea's Haeran Ryu, who won the last two women's Majors.

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Source: CNA/Agencies/dc(kg)

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