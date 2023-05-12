'Legs do the talking': Sprinter Shanti Pereira's parents proud of how she overcame adversity and won

'I'M NOT QUITTING'

Shanti first burst into the nation's consciousness at the 2015 Games when she took gold in the 200m, clocked a personal best and set a new national record. Her win also ended a 42-year gold medal drought for Singapore in a Games sprint event.

But with it came the enormity of expectations.

“It created a lot of pressure and I feel like I didn't have the experience to cope with it yet,” she told CNA previously.

The 2017 SEA Games would end in tears for Pereira, as she finished with a pair of bronzes in the 100m and 200m.

Then came two injuries in 2018, before another two third-place finishes at the 2019 Games.

"Physically for the longest time, I was there. I (felt I) could do a PB (personal best), NR (national record) and all that but mentally I wasn't there," she said.

"There was a lot of self-doubt that kind of grew as the years went by. Just because it was like - again another season I couldn't get a PB, and it just continued and continued and continued."

Jeet and Clarence witnessed first-hand how the negativity of others affected Shanti, especially in the lead up to the 2021 Hanoi Games.

"(There was once) when she came home last year, she was very down," said Jeet. "She went through a lot (with) what people were saying ... she was very affected by it, really affected."

But Shanti refused to give up. "She said: 'I'm not quitting. No matter what I'm not quitting,'" recalled her mother.

"There's nothing you can do," added Clarence. "Except (let) the legs do the talking."

Months later at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam, Shanti would clinch gold in the women's 200m and a silver in the shorter sprint.

There were tears in not just her eyes, but her parents' as well.

"She's very strong-minded. She doesn't express very much when she comes home. But when she is ready to talk, she will share what she goes through," said Jeet. "What we usually tell her is that people will say things, you can't stop them. But it's how you as an individual ... want to continue with it."

RUNNING FREE

Coming into the 32nd SEA Games, Shanti was in the form of her life, breaking record after record.

Last month, she ran a 22.89 in the 200m at the Australian Track and Field Open - setting the fastest time by an Asian woman this year. Incredibly, that was her third national record in as many days.

A day earlier at the same meet in Brisbane, she also became Asia's second fastest woman in the 100m, clocking a national record of 11.37s.

"Now with the full-time training ... especially when she went to Brisbane and New Zealand, I think she felt that the change was very helpful to her. She became very, very strong ... I think it was a learning step for her," said Jeet.

Older sisters Valerie and Shobi were also "fantastic", Clarence added. "They are very, very bonded," said his wife.