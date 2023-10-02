Singapore’s Shanti Pereira wins historic 200m Asian Games gold

HANGZHOU, China: As Singapore held its breath in expectation, its sprint queen delivered jubilation.

At the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Monday (Oct 2), Shanti Pereira clocked 23.03s to win the women’s 200m final at the Asian Games.

China's Li Yuting took the silver with 23.28s and Bahrain's Edidiong Ofonime Odiong came third at 23.48s. Odiong's compatriot, Salwa Eid Naser, was disqualified for a false start.

This was Singapore’s first athletics gold medal since 1974, when Chee Swee Lee won the women’s 400m.

Draped in a Singapore flag, the 27-year-old crouched down on the track and covered her face with her hands, before raising her hands aloft in victory.