Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Singapore's Shanti Pereira qualifies for 200m final at Asian Games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Singapore's Shanti Pereira qualifies for 200m final at Asian Games

Singapore's Shanti Pereira qualifies for 200m final at Asian Games

Singapore's Shanti Pereira (centre) competing in the 200m heats at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Oct 1, 2023. (Photo: SportSG/Bryan Foo)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
01 Oct 2023 09:58AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2023 10:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANGZHOU, China: Shanti Pereira qualified for the women’s 200m final at the Asian Games after finishing first in her heat, clocking a time of 23.14s on Sunday (Oct 1).

The top two finishers each of the three heats automatically qualify, along with the next two fastest qualifiers.

The 27-year-old Singaporean will compete in the final of the event on Monday at 7.45pm local time. This is Pereira's first 200m Games final.

On Saturday, Pereira ended Singapore’s near 50-year wait for a track and field medal in the Asian Games, after she clinched a silver in the women’s 100m.

Related:

The last Singaporean to win an athletics gold was Chee Swee Lee (women's 400m) in 1974. Prior to Pereira’s silver, Singapore’s last Asiad medal in the sport also came in 1974.

In May, Pereira became the first Singaporean woman to win both the 100m and 200m events at the same edition of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and then followed that up with a sprint double at the Asian Athletics Championships in July.

Last month in Budapest, Hungary, she became the first Singaporean to make a World Championships semi-finals after a stellar showing in the 200m. She also met the qualifying mark for the event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I’m incredibly blessed to be in this position,” Pereira told reporters on Saturday. “And I’m not done, there’s still another event. I’m really excited and just super pumped.”

Related:

Catch the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 LIVE with 6 dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/asiangames to catch all the action for FREE, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.
Source: CNA/rj

Related Topics

Shanti Pereira athletics Team Singapore Asian Games

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.