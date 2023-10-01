Singapore's Shanti Pereira qualifies for 200m final at Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China: Shanti Pereira qualified for the women’s 200m final at the Asian Games after finishing first in her heat, clocking a time of 23.14s on Sunday (Oct 1).
The top two finishers each of the three heats automatically qualify, along with the next two fastest qualifiers.
The 27-year-old Singaporean will compete in the final of the event on Monday at 7.45pm local time. This is Pereira's first 200m Games final.
On Saturday, Pereira ended Singapore’s near 50-year wait for a track and field medal in the Asian Games, after she clinched a silver in the women’s 100m.
The last Singaporean to win an athletics gold was Chee Swee Lee (women's 400m) in 1974. Prior to Pereira’s silver, Singapore’s last Asiad medal in the sport also came in 1974.
In May, Pereira became the first Singaporean woman to win both the 100m and 200m events at the same edition of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and then followed that up with a sprint double at the Asian Athletics Championships in July.
Last month in Budapest, Hungary, she became the first Singaporean to make a World Championships semi-finals after a stellar showing in the 200m. She also met the qualifying mark for the event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
“I’m incredibly blessed to be in this position,” Pereira told reporters on Saturday. “And I’m not done, there’s still another event. I’m really excited and just super pumped.”