Shanti Pereira and Marc Brian Louis win silver and bronze at SEA Games in respective 100m events
Shanti Pereira during the 100m women's heats at the SEA Games in Vietnam on May 18, 2022. (Photo: SportSG/Jeremy Lee)

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
18 May 2022 07:36PM (Updated: 18 May 2022 07:36PM)
SINGAPORE: Shanti Pereira won Singapore another medal at the 31st SEA Games on Wednesday (May 18) in the women's 100m final. 

She recorded a time of 11.62s in the race to clinch silver.

Pereira had earlier clocked a time of 11.98s to finish third in her heats. 

Earlier in the Games, Pereira won gold in the women's 200m final on Saturday, setting a new national record with a time of 23.52s.

Pereira won two bronzes at the 2017 and 2019 Games and one gold at the 2015 event on home ground. 

Marc Brian Louis added a bronze to Singapore's medal tally in the men's 100m final. 

He recorded a time of 10.56s in the race, slightly slower than the time of 10.48s he clocked to finish first in his heats.

He was also part of Singapore's men's 4x100m relay team that won the bronze medal on Tuesday. 

The team, also comprising Joshua Chua, Mark Lee and Ian Koe, earned Singapore's first medal-winning effort in the event since 2015.

Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH.

Source: CNA/nh(ta)

