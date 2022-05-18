Shanti Pereira and Marc Brian Louis win silver and bronze at SEA Games in respective 100m events

SINGAPORE: Shanti Pereira won Singapore another medal at the 31st SEA Games on Wednesday (May 18) in the women's 100m final.

She recorded a time of 11.62s in the race to clinch silver.

Pereira had earlier clocked a time of 11.98s to finish third in her heats.

Earlier in the Games, Pereira won gold in the women's 200m final on Saturday, setting a new national record with a time of 23.52s.

Pereira won two bronzes at the 2017 and 2019 Games and one gold at the 2015 event on home ground.