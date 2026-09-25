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Singapore's Shanti Pereira fastest qualifier for Asian Games 100m final
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Singapore's Shanti Pereira fastest qualifier for Asian Games 100m final

Shanti Pereira clocked 11.28s in her 100m semi-final to enter the final as the fastest qualifier.

Singapore's Shanti Pereira fastest qualifier for Asian Games 100m final

Shanti Pereira in action during the women's 100m semifinal race at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Sep 25, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

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Matthew Mohan
25 Sep 2026 06:38PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2026 06:53PM)
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NAGOYA: Singapore’s Shanti Pereira posted the fastest time in the women’s 100m semifinals to remain on track for a podium finish at the Asian Games in Japan.

Competing in the first of two semi-finals at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, the 30-year-old clocked a time of 11.28s to finish as the fastest qualifier.

Bahrain’s Edidiong Odiong was second overall with a time of 11.33s, ahead of Thailand’s Jirapat Khanonta and China’s Chen Yujie who were tied on 11.41s.

Pereira will compete in the final at 9.10pm (Singapore time) on Friday.

On Thursday, Pereira timed 11.43s to finish second overall in the heats, behind Chen (11.41s).

Pereira clinched a silver in the 100m at the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou. She is the defending champion in the 200m event.

Source: CNA/gr

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Shanti Pereira Asian Games 2026 Team Singapore
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