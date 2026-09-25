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Singapore’s Shanti Pereira clinches Asian Games 100m silver
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Singapore’s Shanti Pereira clinches Asian Games 100m silver

This is Shanti Pereira's second medal in the event after a silver at the last Asian Games.

Singapore’s Shanti Pereira clinches Asian Games 100m silver

Shanti Pereira celebrates taking the silver medal during her Women's 100m final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on Sep 25, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

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Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
25 Sep 2026 09:13PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2026 09:29PM)
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NAGOYA: Singapore’s Shanti Pereira clinched a silver in the women’s 100m at the Asian Games on Friday (Sep 25).

At the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, Pereira clocked a time of 11.21s to cross the line in second place - just 0.01s shy of her national record. 

China's Chen Yujie won gold in an Asian Games record time of 11.06s, smashing the previous mark of 11.15s that was set by Sri Lanka's Susanthika Jayasinghe in 2002. Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong took bronze in 11.33s.

Shanti Pereira during the 100m finals at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Sep 25, 2026. (Photo: SpexSG/Bryan Foo)

Pereira had clinched a silver in the 100m at the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou. 

She is the defending champion in the 200m event and will begin her title defence on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the 30-year-old clocked a time of 11.28s to enter the final as the fastest qualifier.

Bahrain’s Odiong was second overall with a time of 11.33s, ahead of Thailand’s Jirapat Khanonta and China’s Chen who were tied on 11.41s.

Catch the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games live or on-demand on mewatch! Visit mewatch.sg/asiangames for details, and follow Mediacorp Sports on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and trending content!

Source: CNA/mt(gr)

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Shanti Pereira Team Singapore athletics Asian Games 2026
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