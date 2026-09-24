Shanti Pereira qualifies for Asian Games 100m semis

SINGAPORE: Sprinter Shanti Pereira has qualified for the women's 100m semifinals at the Asian Games in Japan.

Running in the first of four heats for the event at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium on Thursday (Sep 24), the 30-year-old clocked a time of 11.43s to finish second in her race, behind China's Chen Yujie (11.41s).

Pereira, who won silver in the 100m in the previous edition of the Games, will enter Friday's semi-finals as the second-fastest qualifier. The final is also scheduled for Friday evening.