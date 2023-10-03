Standing atop the podium, Asian Games champion Shanti Pereira tells herself: I've arrived

HANGZHOU: Standing atop the podium at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium as Majulah Singapura rang out, Shanti Pereira took it all in with her eyes shut.

“I was just soaking it in … actually being on that podium and listening to the anthem being played at the Asian Games,” she told CNA on Tuesday (Oct 3), less than 24 hours after from her historic 200m Asian Games victory.

“Just living in that moment, I guess, just realising the significance of it. It really means a lot, not just to me, but to just everyone that was there and back home also.”

On Monday night, Pereira clocked 23.03s to win the women’s 200m final. This was Singapore’s first athletics gold medal since 1974, when Chee Swee Lee won the women’s 400m.

China's Li Yuting took the silver with 23.28s and Bahrain's Edidiong Ofonime Odiong came third at 23.48s.