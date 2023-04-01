Singapore's Shanti Pereira wins 100m finals at Australian championships, breaks national record again

SINGAPORE: The records keep tumbling for Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira as she notched a new national record of 11.37s, en route to winning the women's 100m finals at the Australian Open Track and Field Championships in Brisbane on Saturday (Apr 1).

The time was 0.01s faster than the previous national record she set in the heats of the event on Friday.

Pereira took the gold, while Australians Torrie Lewis (11.38s) and Bree Masters (11.41s) finished second and third respectively.

The Singaporean had clocked a time of 11.58s in the semi-finals earlier in the day.

Saturday's result came less than a week after Pereira registered a new national record (23.16s) in the 200m final at the Brisbane Track Classic, where she finished third.