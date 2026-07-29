Shanti Pereira clocks season's best, books 200m semi-finals spot at Glasgow Commonwealth Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Shanti Pereira continued in her strong vein of form at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Wednesday (Jul 29), booking her spot in the women's 200m semi-finals.

At the Scotstoun Stadium, Pereira clocked a season's best time of 23.00s to finish second in her heat behind Jamaica's Lavanya Williams. She was the third-fastest qualifier across the six heats.

The fastest 17 finishers from the heats on Wednesday will join the eight top-ranked athletes who received an automatic bye into the semi-finals. The races will take place on Friday morning Singapore time.

Pereira's national record in the 200m is 22.57s, set at the World Championships in 2023. She is the reigning Asian Games champion in the event.