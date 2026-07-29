No 100m final berth for Shanti Pereira at Commonwealth Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira missed out on a place in the women's 100m final at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday (Jul 28), after finishing fifth in her semi-final race.

The 29-year-old clocked a time of 11.40s on a rain-soaked track, placing 14th out of 24 runners overall.

Australia’s Torrie Lewis was the fastest qualifier across the three semi-finals, advancing with a time of 11s.

In the final, Lewis took bronze in 10.99s in a tightly contested race, finishing just behind England's Amy Hunt (10.98s), while New Zealander Zoe Hobbs won gold in 10.93s.

Pereira had qualified for the 100m semis after clocking 11.24s in her heat. Her timing was just 0.04 seconds off the national mark of 11.20s, which she set at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.