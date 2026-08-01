Singapore's Shanti Pereira finishes eighth in Commonwealth Games 200m final

SINGAPORE: Shanti Pereira finished eighth in her maiden Commonwealth Games 200m final on Friday (Jul 31).

At the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, the Singaporean sprinter clocked a time of 23.21s. British Virgin Islands' Adaejah Hodge won gold with a time of 22.07s, Trinidad and Tobago's Shaniqua Bascombe took silver (22.35s) and Alana Reid of Jamaica clinched bronze (22.56s).

On Thursday, the 29-year-old made history by becoming the first Singaporean to qualify for an individual sprint final at the Games. She timed a season-best of 22.81s in the semi-finals, qualifying eighth overall.

Pereira's national record in the 200m is 22.57s, set at the World Championships in 2023. She is the reigning Asian Games champion in the event.