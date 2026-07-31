Singapore's Shanti Pereira makes history at Glasgow Commonwealth Games, qualifies for 200m final

SINGAPORE: Shanti Pereira became the first Singaporean to qualify for an individual sprint final at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday (Jul 30).

At the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Pereira set a season-best of 22.81s to finish third in her semi-final race and eighth overall. The top two qualifiers from each of the three semi-finals automatically qualify for the final, along with the next two fastest athletes.

"After I coming out of (the previous) two races, I knew I had so much more in me and I knew I could put up a performance today," she said. "(To finish) under 23s, I'm so happy. It's been such a long time coming."

Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands was the fastest qualifier across the semi-finals, advancing with a Games record time of 22:01s.

The 200m final is slated to be held on Saturday morning Singapore time.