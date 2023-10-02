Five things to know about Singapore's sprint queen Shanti Pereira

HANGZHOU, China: On Monday (Oct 2), Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira won a historic gold in the 200m final at the Asian Games, her second medal in Hangzhou.

Last Saturday, the 27-year-old ended Singapore's nearly 50-year wait for a track and field medal at the Asian Games, after she clinched silver in the women's 100m. She will next compete in the 4x100m relay final on Tuesday.

Here's what you should know about Singapore's sprint queen:

1. She comes from a sporty family

Pereira’s parents Clarence and Jeet used to run during their time in school as did her older brother Anand.

Pereira’s older sister Valerie, a former national sprinter, was a particularly big influence on her.

In previous interviews, the 27-year-old recalled how she supported Valerie at track meets and was eventually inspired to take up the sport.

She followed in her sister’s footsteps to enrol in Singapore Sports School and the rest is history.