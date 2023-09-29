Shanti Pereira suffers scare in 100m heat, but qualifies for Asian Games final

HANGZHOU, China: Shanti Pereira qualified for the women’s 100m final at the Asian Games despite finishing third in her heat on Friday (Sep 29).

At the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, the Singaporean clocked a time of 11.42s in a race won by Bahrain's Saeed Alkhaldi (11.34s). Thailand's Supanich Poolkerd crossed the line second in a time of 11.36s.

The top two from each of the three heats automatically qualify for the final, along with two other athletes with next fastest times.