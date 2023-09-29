Shanti Pereira suffers scare in 100m heat, but qualifies for Asian Games final
Shanti Pereira finished outside of the two automatic qualifying spots in her heat, but got through to the final with one of the next two fastest times.
HANGZHOU, China: Shanti Pereira qualified for the women’s 100m final at the Asian Games despite finishing third in her heat on Friday (Sep 29).
At the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, the Singaporean clocked a time of 11.42s in a race won by Bahrain's Saeed Alkhaldi (11.34s). Thailand's Supanich Poolkerd crossed the line second in a time of 11.36s.
The top two from each of the three heats automatically qualify for the final, along with two other athletes with next fastest times.
While Pereira missed out on the two automatic qualifying spots in her heat, she went through by virtue of clocking the fastest time outside of the six automatic qualifiers.
Pereira will compete in the final on Saturday at 9.40pm local time. She is targeting a medal in both the 100m and 200m. Her 100m national record stands at 11.20s.
The last Singaporean to win an athletics gold was Chee Swee Lee (women's 400m) in 1974. Singapore’s last Asiad medal in the sport also came that year.
Going into the Games, 27-year-old Pereira has clocked the fastest timings of any Asian woman in the 100m and 200m this year.
In May, she became the first Singaporean woman to win both the 100m and 200m events at the same edition of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and then followed that up with a sprint double at the Asian Athletics Championships in July.
Last month in Budapest, Hungary, Pereira became the first Singaporean to make a World Championships semi-finals after a stellar showing in the 200m. She also met the qualifying mark for the event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
"The foundation has been laid; I've been competing, I've been doing well, all that is done," she told reporters earlier this month.
"All I can do now is just tune up and give it my all."