Singapore's sprint queen Shanti Pereira successfully retains SEA Games 100m title

BANGKOK: Shanti Pereira successfully retained her 100m crown at the 33rd SEA Games on Thursday (Dec 11).

At the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok, the Singaporean won gold in the final with a season's best time of 11.36s. She had earlier won her heat with a time of 11.46s.

Thailand's Jirapat Khanota clinched silver (11.54s), while Vietnam's Thi Thu Ha claimed bronze with a time of 11.58s.

Pereira won both the 100m and 200m at the last edition of the Games in 2023, becoming the first Singaporean woman to clinch a sprint double at the biennial event.

"It means so much," she told reporters after her race. "The SEA Games will always be special to me. No matter where I am in my life, getting to compete here is always a privilege."