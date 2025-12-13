Singapore's Shanti Pereira wins SEA Games 200m, successfully retains sprint double

Pereira won both the 100m and 200m at the last edition of the Games in 2023, becoming the first Singaporean woman to clinch a sprint double at the biennial event.

The venue holds fond memories for the sprinter. It is where she achieved a historic sprint double at the 2023 Asian Championships.

She won one gold (200m) and clinched a silver (100m) at the Asian Games later that year.

Since then, it has been an up-and-down two years for Pereira.

An injury in 2024 scuppered her preparations for the Paris Olympics, and Pereira’s times were some distance from her best.

Earlier this year, Pereira clinched two silvers at the Asian Championships in May. However, the 29-year-old missed out on a 200m semi-final spot at the World Championships in September.