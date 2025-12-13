Singapore's Shanti Pereira wins SEA Games 200m, successfully retains sprint double
This triumph comes two days after she won the 100m in a season's best time of 11.36s.
BANGKOK: Singapore's Shanti Pereira is the fastest woman in the region for the second consecutive SEA Games after she won the 200m at the 33rd SEA Games on Saturday (Dec 13).
At the Suphachalasai stadium in Bangkok, Pereira won with a time of 23.05s.
Earlier in the evening, she clocked a time of 23.35s to top the heats.
Pereira won both the 100m and 200m at the last edition of the Games in 2023, becoming the first Singaporean woman to clinch a sprint double at the biennial event.
The venue holds fond memories for the sprinter. It is where she achieved a historic sprint double at the 2023 Asian Championships.
She won one gold (200m) and clinched a silver (100m) at the Asian Games later that year.
Since then, it has been an up-and-down two years for Pereira.
An injury in 2024 scuppered her preparations for the Paris Olympics, and Pereira’s times were some distance from her best.
Earlier this year, Pereira clinched two silvers at the Asian Championships in May. However, the 29-year-old missed out on a 200m semi-final spot at the World Championships in September.
