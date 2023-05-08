‘I was just super pumped’: Singapore's Shanti Pereira blazes to SEA Games gold as records fall

PHNOM PENH: Unlike in 2022, there were no tears of joy at the end of Shanti Pereira’s 200m final at this year's Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

But the outcome was the same. Triumph.

The Singaporean sprinter's impeccable streak continued on Monday (May 8) as she took gold in the women's 200m, smashing national and meet records in the process.

Pereira, who is the defending champion in the event, clocked a time of 22.69s at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

This broke Singapore's national record of 22.89s - set by herself just last month - as well as the SEA Games record of 23.01s, set by Philippines’ Kristina Knott in 2019.

Knott, the champion that year, finished a distant fourth on Monday, clocking 23.79s behind Vietnam's silver medallist Thi Nhi Yen Tran (23.54s) and Malaysian Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli in third place (23.6s).

Singapore's other representative, Elizabeth-Ann Tan, finished fifth in a new personal best of 24.03s.