She changed her mindset, broke barriers and won SEA Games gold. Now Shanti Pereira wants to go faster

And some people began to write her off, said Pereira.

"Slowly, people just kind of lost faith in me. People have their opinions about my journey, and whatnot. I think, for a while there, I really did let it get to me, which is not ideal. I want to be in a state mentally strong and things like that don't affect me, but for a while it really did."

The negativity ate her up, added Pereira. It got to the point that there were times when she was no longer excited to compete or even train.

Instead, what she felt was fear.

"I couldn't find any motivation," she recalled. "Coming to training, I was just always afraid of doing bad times at training and just not doing well at training."

FEEDING OFF A DIFFERENT ENERGY

Sandwiched among the lows were highs too.

Pereira clocked a new 100m PB of 11.58 seconds at the 2019 Asian Athletic Championships, and also made her Olympic debut in Tokyo where she ran a season's best time in the heats.

But even with the Olympics, 2021 was a "rough" year, revealed Pereira.

Off the track, she decided to pursue a career unrelated to her Singapore Management University accountancy degree. On the track, the results were not "showing up".

"I felt like I suffered a bit of an identity crisis. I started to believe what people said about me, that maybe I’ve reached my end. And if so, who was I?" she said.

But speaking to the ones close to her helped.

"They've helped me a lot, to realise that I am fine, I am okay. It's really just a change of a mindset that I had to try to do," she said.

In the lead up to this year's Games, Pereira did just that.

"I reached a point where I just told myself that it really doesn't matter what people think of you," she said. "I have people in my corner, and they really believe in me. They have absolute trust in me that I am not at the end of my career. And I think I just fed off that energy more."

She looked inward.

"I can only focus on the things that I can control - which is how I approach the Games, how I approach training, all these things," she said.

"Whatever people are gonna say, they're gonna say. It doesn't matter. What matters is how I do things, making sure that I do whatever I can and give absolutely everything to my races."