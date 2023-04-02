Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Third national record in three days for Shanti Pereira as she smashes own 200m mark
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Third national record in three days for Shanti Pereira as she smashes own 200m mark

Third national record in three days for Shanti Pereira as she smashes own 200m mark

Shanti Pereira during the 100m women's heats at the SEA Games in Vietnam on May 18, 2022. (Photo: SportSG/Jeremy Lee)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
02 Apr 2023 01:02PM (Updated: 02 Apr 2023 01:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Shanti Pereira set her third national record in as many days as she clocked 22.89s in the women’s 200m heats at the Australian Track and Field Open in Brisbane on Sunday (Apr 2).

In doing so, the Singaporean smashed her own record of 23.16s set in the 200m final at the Brisbane Track Classic on Mar 25, where she finished third.

Pereira’s new record time would have been enough for her to win gold at the last five editions of the Asian Games.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old broke her own new national record in the 100m, winning the final in Brisbane in 11.37s.

That was 0.01s faster than the previous national record she set in the heats of the event on Friday.

Pereira, who was the fastest qualifier in the 200m on Sunday, will compete in the final later in the day.

Related:

Source: CNA/mt(ac)

Related Topics

athletics Team Singapore

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.