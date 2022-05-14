Logo
Shanti Pereira wins 200m gold at SEA Games in new national record
Shanti Pereira after the 200m finals at the SEA Games in Vietnam on May 14, 2022. (Photo: SportSG/Jeremy Lee)

14 May 2022 05:26PM (Updated: 14 May 2022 06:07PM)
HANOI: Shanti Pereira won Singapore a gold medal at the 31st SEA Games on Saturday (May 14) in the women’s 200m finals. 

She recorded a time of 23.52s in the race, a new national record, to clinch Singapore its fifth gold medal of the Games. She had earlier clocked a time of 24.06s to finish second in the 200m heats. 

She finished ahead of the Philippine pair of Kayla Ashley Richardson and Kayla Anise Richardson.

Pereira has won two bronzes at the 2017 and 2019 Games and one gold at the 2015 event on home ground. 

Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames and get into the action with Mediacorp. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/fh(rw)

