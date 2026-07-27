Shanti Pereira qualifies for 100m semi-finals at Commonwealth Games

SINGAPORE: Sprinter Shanti Pereira has advanced to the women’s 100m semi-finals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after winning her heat on Monday (Jul 27).

The 29-year-old clocked 11.24s to rank third out of 53 overall. The time was just 0.04 seconds off the national mark of 11.20s, which she set at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

English Olympic medallist Imani Lansiquot went through as the top qualifier at 11.04s, while Australia’s Torrie Lewis was second with a time of 11.15s.

The women’s 100m semi-finals will take place on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

At the last Commonwealth Games in England, Shanti lowered both the national 100m and 200m marks.

More recently, she won the 100m crown at the SEA Games in Thailand in 11.36s, before going on to win the 200m a few days later for her second straight sprint double at the regional competition.

The sprinter is also the first Singaporean woman to clinch a sprint double at the 2023 edition of the biennial event.