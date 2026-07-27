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Shanti Pereira qualifies for 100m semi-finals at Commonwealth Games
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Shanti Pereira qualifies for 100m semi-finals at Commonwealth Games

Shanti Pereira finished first in her heat with a time of 11.24s, which is 0.04 seconds off the national record.

Shanti Pereira qualifies for 100m semi-finals at Commonwealth Games

Shanti Pereira at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Jul 27, 2026. (Photo: Commonwealth Games Singapore/Lim Weixiang)

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Emil Chan
Emil Chan
27 Jul 2026 08:43PM (Updated: 27 Jul 2026 10:05PM)
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SINGAPORE: Sprinter Shanti Pereira has advanced to the women’s 100m semi-finals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after winning her heat on Monday (Jul 27).

The 29-year-old clocked 11.24s to rank third out of 53 overall. The time was just 0.04 seconds off the national mark of 11.20s, which she set at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

English Olympic medallist Imani Lansiquot went through as the top qualifier at 11.04s, while Australia’s Torrie Lewis was second with a time of 11.15s.

The women’s 100m semi-finals will take place on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

CNA Games
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At the last Commonwealth Games in England, Shanti lowered both the national 100m and 200m marks.

More recently, she won the 100m crown at the SEA Games in Thailand in 11.36s, before going on to win the 200m a few days later for her second straight sprint double at the regional competition.

The sprinter is also the first Singaporean woman to clinch a sprint double at the 2023 edition of the biennial event.

Singapore's Marc Brian Louis clocked 10.38s in the men's 100m heats. (Photo: Commonwealth Games Singapore/Lim Weixiang)

Over in the men's 100m heats, Singapore's Marc Brian Louis ran a season's best of 10.38s but failed to make the semi-finals.     

He finished third in his heat, behind Lesotho's Mojela Koneshe (10.07s) and Nigeria's Adekalu Nicholas Fakorede (10.21s).

Cheer on Team Singapore at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games from Jul 24 to Aug 2 and catch all the action live or on-demand on mewatch. Follow Mediacorp Sports on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and trending content!

Source: CNA/ec

Related Topics

Shanti Pereira Commonwealth Games 2026 athletics
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