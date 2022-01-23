Logo
Shapovalov sends Zverev crashing out of Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2022 Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates winning his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his fourth round match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2022 Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action during his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2022 Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action during his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2022 Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action during his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
23 Jan 2022 03:15PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 03:15PM)
MELBOURNE : Denis Shapovalov upset an out-of-sorts Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 in broiling heat to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday.

The Canadian lefthander was magnificent against the German third seed, earning one of his biggest career victories at Margaret Court Arena.

Shapovalov blew a match point with a wild forehand into the tramlines but wrapped up the match when Zverev netted under pressure.

The 14th seed will meet Rafa Nadal for a place in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

