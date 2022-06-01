Shaqiri on the bench for Swiss clash in Prague

ZURICH : Key Swiss attacker Xherdan Shaqiri will be left out of the starting line-up for his country's opening Nations League clash against the Czech Republic in Prague on Thursday, coach Murat Yakin said.

The 30-year-old, who was 102 caps for Switzerland, had joined up with the Swiss squad on Tuesday after playing for Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer at the weekend.

"He hasn't trained with the team yet, it wouldn't really make any sense to start him on Thursday. It is clear that when he is ready, he will be important. But on Thursday, he will be on the bench," Yakin told a news conference on Wednesday.

The rest of the squad is fresh from a six-day training camp ahead of a taxing League A programme with four matches in 10 days, with a trip to Portugal to follow Thursday's game and then home matches against Spain on June 9 and Portugal three days later.

"I did not see any fatigue among the players, there was a good intensity. The ambiance is good. And I now want to see them give their all in some really tough matches," Yakin added.

But Yakin said while they would be taking the Nations League seriously, there would also be opportunity for fringe players to make an impression ahead of November's World Cup, where the Swiss are drawn in Group G against Brazil, Cameroon and Serbia.

"It will not only be result-oriented, others players will also get their chance. Time is short until November," the coach added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)