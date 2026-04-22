Sharma the entertainer helps Hyderabad to win over Capitals

April 22 : Abhishek Sharma was scoring runs for fun on Tuesday as the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter blasted an explosive century and kept the crowd entertained in a 47-run win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

The 25-year-old struck 10 fours and 10 sixes in an unbeaten 135 from 68 balls, the fifth-highest individual score in the tournament's history, to help Hyderabad post 242-2 in their 20 overs. Delhi managed 195-9 in reply.

"The way we started, we had a plan, but the wicket was a bit slow," Sharma said.

"You don't know the par score till you play the 20 overs, that was in my mind. I just wanted to entertain the crowd."

Sharma, who has thrived in the company of Australian opener Travis Head in the last couple of seasons, said the team had given him the confidence to express himself.

"I always wanted to show my talent in the powerplay but you have to have the backing from the captain and the coach," he added.

"The environment we had since 2024 has been a game-changer for us."

Hyderabad, currently third in the IPL table, next face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.