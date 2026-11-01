Sharp reverses retirement and joins eighth-tier AFC Rushden

Nov 1 : Former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has reversed his decision to retire from professional football and signed for eighth-tier AFC Rushden & Diamonds, the club announced on Sunday.

The 40-year-old Sharp, who announced in October that he was stepping away from the professional game after a 22-year career, will now continue playing in non-league football and is expected to feature in Diamonds' FA Cup first-round tie at Burton Albion next Saturday.

The move marks a return to the area where Sharp's prolific career first gained momentum. The first of his 299 professional goals came during a loan spell with the original Rushden & Diamonds in 2005.

Rushden & Diamonds went into liquidation in 2011 after financial problems and was succeeded by phoenix club AFC Rushden & Diamonds, formed by supporters.

Sharp enjoyed his greatest success at Sheffield United, where he helped the side to win three promotions, including two to the Premier League.