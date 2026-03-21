Shaw hits fastest WSL hat‑trick as Man City edge closer to title

MANCHESTER, England, March 21 : Manchester City striker Khadija "Bunny" Shaw continued her sparkling form on Saturday by scoring the fastest hat-trick in Women's Super League history as the leaders cruised to a 5-2 home victory over Tottenham Hotspur, moving another step closer to the title.

City top the standings on 46 points from 18 matches, eight clear of Manchester United, with Chelsea third on 37 and Arsenal fourth on 35.

Shaw opened the scoring by reacting quickest to a loose ball in the penalty area following a corner. She then rose highest to head home from another set piece before completing her hat-trick with a powerful header, all within a blistering spell of 12 minutes and 37 seconds.

"I just try my best," Shaw, who is in the final four months of her City contract, told Sky Sports.

"I enjoy playing with the girls, I have amazing players around me and I just try to do the best I can at the top end of the pitch and I think everything will work out for itself.

"Keep going, keep our heads down, keep focused. Don't watch the noise in the market ... we just need to keep going."

The 29-year-old Jamaica international, who already held the record for the most hat-tricks in WSL history, leads the league scoring charts with 18 goals this season.

Manchester United climbed into second place after late drama at home, snatching a 2-1 victory over Everton thanks to Melvine Malard's winner deep into stoppage time. Arsenal demolished visitors West Ham United 5-0.

Champions Chelsea dropped points in a 1-1 draw at London City, for whom Isobel Goodwin grabbed a late equaliser after Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's first-half goal.