Tributes pour in after death of Malaysia football personality and former national player Shebby Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Condolences have poured in for the family of former national footballer Serbegeth Singh following his sudden death on Wednesday evening (Jan 12). He was 61.

Popularly known as Shebby Singh, the football personality and pundit died while cycling in Sunway at Iskandar Puteri. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of death but Malaysian media said he is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

Malaysia's youth and sports minister Faizal Azumu called his death a great shock.

"We lost a sporting legend who gave a lot to this nation. This is a great shock and a great loss to all of us," he said on Twitter.

Television host John Dykes, who used to present shows with Singh on ESPN, Star Sports and Fox Sports, said it was devastating to hear the news.

"Utterly devastated to hear that my friend and colleague Shebby Singh is no longer with us," he said in a post on Facebook.

"The time will come for us to talk about his passion and authenticity but for now all that matters is that we think of and respect the feelings of his loved ones. Rest In Peace Shebs."

Singh, who was from Kluang, Johor, was born on Aug 20, 1960. His sporting talents were discovered by the late Abdul Shatar Khan, who has a reputation for being a youth coach.

Former Kuala Lumpur coach, the late S Subramaniam, managed to convince Singh to move to the capital in 1983 and join the City Boys.

He first wore the national colours in the President's Cup in South Korea in 1982, then went on to collect 61 caps, with his final outing as a Malaysian player coming against England at the Merdeka Stadium in 1991.

During his time with the Harimau Malaya from 1982 to 1991, Singh appeared at three Asian Games - 1982 (Delhi), 1986 (Seoul) and 1990 (Beijing) - and was part of the sides that won the 1989 SEA Games gold medal and the 1985 SEA Games bronze.

In domestic football, Singh was known as a solid defender throughout his time with Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan, before he went on to carve a name for himself as a television personality, becoming a football pundit, including on Astro SuperSport, Fox Sports and ESPN Asia.

As a centreback with Kuala Lumpur, he won league titles in 1986 and 1988; the Malaysia Cup in 1987, 1988 and 1989; and the FA Cup in 1993 and 1994.

Apart from being the global adviser of English side Blackburn Rovers from 2012 to 2013, Singh was also the adviser for reality TV football team MyTeam and Malacca Telekom FC, as well as the technical adviser for Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT)

"Blackburn Rovers are saddened to learn of the passing of former club advisor Shebby Singh," the club said in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts are with Shebby’s family and friends at this sad time."