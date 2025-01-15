Sheehan among key Irish players to return for Six Nations

DUBLIN : Ireland's bid to win a third successive Six Nations title for the first time was boosted on Wednesday with the return of a number of key players to their squad for the tournament, including fit-again hooker Dan Sheehan.

Wing James Lowe and fullback Hugo Keenan are also back in training and included in the 36-man panel, having both been out since Ireland's final November international against Australia. Prop Tadhg Furlong, who missed out on that series, is also back.

Sheehan had to undergo ACL surgery after suffering the knee injury against South Africa last July. He is in line to play for the first time since then for Leinster this weekend, putting him in contention for Ireland's Feb. 1 opener against England.

"While there is a good sense of continuity in selection, having those players back massively increases our competitiveness," interim coach Simon Easterby said in a statement.

"The thing about the Six Nations is that you have to hit the ground running and there's no room for building or easing your way into competition. Facing England at home in the first round sharpens everyone's mind to what will be a big task ahead."

The only uncapped player included by Easterby in a squad loaded with experience is Leinster prop Jack Boyle.

Former Ireland flanker Easterby's only injury worries are around the edges of the squad as he seeks to make his mark in the top job with Andy Farrell stepping away temporarily to lead the British & Irish Lions.

Squad:

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Boyle (Leinster) Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, captain), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Caolin Blade (Connacht) Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Jimmy O'Brien (Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster),