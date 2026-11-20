Nov 19 : Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland at number eight in their Nations Championship clash with South Africa in Dublin on Saturday, while fullback Hugo Keenan is set to win his 50th cap.

• Sam Prendergast has been selected at flyhalf after an independent disciplinary committee dismissed his citing for an alleged hip-drop tackle against Fiji last weekend, and he forms a halfback pairing with Jamison Gibson-Park

• Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw are the centre-pairing, while the back three is made up of wings Mack Hansen and Robert Baloucoune, and fullback Keenan

• Sheehan, who has won all his previous 42 caps at hooker, is joined in the back row by Ryan Baird and Josh van der Flier, with Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne as the lock pairing

• Ronan Kelleher is at hooker, with props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong either side of him

• Ireland are third in the northern hemisphere Nations Championship table, a point behind France, who host Argentina on Saturday

Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Robert Baloucoune, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-Mack Hansen, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Dan Sheehan (captain), 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Ryan Baird, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 4-Joe McCarthy, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 1-Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16-Tom Stewart, 17-Tom O'Toole, 18-Sam Illo, 19-James Ryan, 20-Nick Timoney, 21-Craig Casey, 22-Ciaran Frawley, 23-Bundee Aki