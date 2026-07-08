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Sheeran keeps up England tradition with World Cup camp visit
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Sheeran keeps up England tradition with World Cup camp visit

Sheeran keeps up England tradition with World Cup camp visit

FILE PHOTO: Ed Sheeran performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 20, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

08 Jul 2026 03:26AM
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 7 : England swapped the training pitch for a musical interlude last week when British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran visited their World Cup base in Kansas City.

The England team posted video on their app on Tuesday showing the 35-year-old performing his hit "Castle on the Hill" for players and staff during some down time ahead of their thrilling 3-2 round-of-16 victory over Mexico on Sunday.

"Do you know what? 2021, Harry (Kane, England's captain) got me down for the (Euros) camp, and then I met everyone, and then I've just been to every one since, and it's been great," Sheeran told England's in-house media.

"It's been a nice little tradition. First time I played for the lads in 2021 we bonded, and so it's never a tough crowd."

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The Suffolk-raised musician is a lifelong football fan and minority owner of Ipswich Town.

He also visited the England squad before their quarter-final match against Switzerland at the 2024 European Championships.

England clinched a World Cup quarter-final berth with Sunday's dramatic win at the Azteca Stadium.

"I think it will be an England-France final, and I think when you get to the final, anyone can win, and I think it'll be us," Sheeran said.

The team arrived back in Kansas City on Monday, and used the day mainly for recovery.

Source: Reuters
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