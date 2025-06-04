Sheffield Wednesday charged by EFL over failure to pay wages on time

The English Football League (EFL) has charged Sheffield Wednesday with multiple breaches of regulations after the second-tier club failed to pay players' wages on time.

The club had already been placed under registration embargoes in the last two seasons having received a six-point deduction during the 2020-21 season for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

"The owner of Sheffield Wednesday, Dejphon Chansiri, has also been charged with causing the club to be in breach of EFL regulations despite his commitment to fund the cash requirements of the club," the EFL said in a statement on Tuesday.

"All charges relate to both the Ultimate Beneficial Owner and the club failing to meet their obligations to pay players' wages on time and in full in March and May 2025."

Thai businessman Chansiri, who took over Sheffield Wednesday in 2015, had acknowledged the charges and apologised to everyone connected with the club, the team said.

"The club continue to seek a resolution regarding outstanding salaries due for the month of May at the earliest possible opportunity," it added.

The club and Chansiri have 14 days to respond to the charges.

Sheffield Wednesday finished 12th in the Championship in the recently-concluded season.