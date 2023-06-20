Logo
Sheffield Wednesday coach Moore leaves by mutual agreement
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - League One Play-Off Final - Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 29, 2023 Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore celebrates with the trophy after winning the League One Play-Off Final Action Images/Andrew Boyers/ File Photo

20 Jun 2023 04:23AM
Sheffield Wednesday's manager Darren Moore has left by mutual consent despite guiding them back to the Championship (second tier) via a stunning playoff run in May, the club said on Monday.

The 49-year-old Moore became manager of Wednesday in 2021, when they were in the Championship relegation zone. The team finished last, dropping to League One, but Moore took them into the promotion playoffs the following season, when they lost to Sunderland.

Last season, Moore led the side to a fairytale promotion out of League One, when they staged one of the greatest comebacks in English football league playoff history.

Having lost 4-0 to Peterborough in the first leg of the semi-final, Wednesday won 5-1 in the second leg to take the tie to penalties, winning the shootout 5-3.

In the final, they beat Barnsley 1-0 with a 123rd-minute goal to earn promotion.

"Sheffield Wednesday's journey with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the world of football, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree," chairman Dejphon Chansiri said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

