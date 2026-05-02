Sheffield Wednesday out of administration after sale to Arise Capital completed

May 2 : Sheffield Wednesday are no longer in administration after the Championship (second-tier) club confirmed the completion of their sale to Arise Capital Partners on Saturday while the Football League opted not to impose a 15-point penalty.

The consortium, led by David Storch, Michael Storch and Tom Costin, completed the takeover, with the Football League (EFL) confirming the club had met all requirements to exit administration.

"From the very beginning, this has been about more than an acquisition. It has been about responsibility - to the club, to its history, and most importantly to its supporters," David Storch said in a statement.

"Sheffield Wednesday deserves stability, ambition and a clear direction. That is what we are here to deliver."

Four-times top-flight champions Wednesday have endured a season to forget under former director Dejphon Chansiri after being docked 12 points for entering administration and another six points for breaches of financial regulations.

As a result, Wednesday became the first team in EFL history to be relegated as early as February.

After 45 games, Wednesday have a solitary win, 12 draws and 32 defeats to sit on minus-three points in the standings going into the final round of fixtures on Saturday.

The club will also be relieved not to have had an additional 15-point penalty imposed after exiting administration.

"This has been an incredibly challenging and complex situation for all parties," the EFL said.

"As such the EFL Board has exercised its discretion, as provided by the Insolvency Policy, and concluded that it would not be appropriate to impose a 15-point deduction on the club following its exit from administration.

"This decision has been made by the Board after considering the proposals made to Mr Chansiri by the joint Administrators and new ownership."

Chansiri, who took control of Wednesday in 2015, was banned by the EFL last year from owning or directing any club for three years.