Shelbourne goalkeeper leaves club for Love Island

Irish side Shelbourne are grappling with an unconventional transfer after goalkeeper Scott van der Sluis announced he was leaving to participate in dating reality show "Love Island".

Van der Sluis, a former Wales youth international, is heading to Spain after requesting an early release from his contact to take a break from his professional career.

The 22-year-old was confirmed as the British show's latest "bombshell" entry on Wednesday.

Shelbourne boss Damien Duff was amused by Van der Sluis' decision.

"I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful, single women over myself, the staff and the players," ex-Ireland winger Duff joked.

"All jokes aside, I thank Scott for his services to Shelbourne FC and we all wish him the very best for the future, whatever that holds."